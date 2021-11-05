Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 15,575 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.52.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,402 shares of company stock worth $11,857,449 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.