Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Cardlytics worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $20,959,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,016,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,674 shares in the company, valued at $20,850,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

