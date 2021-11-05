Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 271,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 268,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

