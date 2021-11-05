Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $513.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $514.50 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $400.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $316.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $206.06 and a 12-month high of $317.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,496 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,584. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

