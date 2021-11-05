Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $184.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,052%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $107.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.