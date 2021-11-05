Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,301. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

