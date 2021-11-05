LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 641,328 shares.The stock last traded at $47.97 and had previously closed at $51.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

