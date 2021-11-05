LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.060-$-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.61 million.LivePerson also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.930-$-0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.20. 1,209,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,820. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

