Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.
LYG opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.83.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
