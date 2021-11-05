Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

