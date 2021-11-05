Loopring Trading 146.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 146.5% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00247530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,121,371 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.