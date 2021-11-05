Lotto (LOTTO) Trading Up 151.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $59.13 million and $7,143.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lotto has traded up 151.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.33 or 0.00325025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars.

