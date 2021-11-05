LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,395 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 95.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,485,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 539,542 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

