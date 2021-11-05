LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.