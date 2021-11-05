LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

