LPL Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,064,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GVAL opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

