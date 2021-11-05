LPL Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.