LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $21.48 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.