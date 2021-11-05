LPL Financial LLC Sells 809 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Fluor worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NYSE FLR opened at $20.29 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.