LPL Financial LLC Sells 847 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Upland Software worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.