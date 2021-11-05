Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issues Earnings Results

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

