LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post $12.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $13.74 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

LYB stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,750,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $74,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

