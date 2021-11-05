Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.80

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 5502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.