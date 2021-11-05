Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,629 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $198.16 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

