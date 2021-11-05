Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

