Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $907,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 228.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Crocs stock opened at $177.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.75. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $125.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.