Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 87,562 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,879 shares of company stock worth $4,080,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

