MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.