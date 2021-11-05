Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Increased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 125,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,089,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.