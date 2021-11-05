Magellan Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 38,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,880% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,922 call options.

MMP opened at $48.66 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

