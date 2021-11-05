Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.