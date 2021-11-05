Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.39 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,245 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

