Mairs & Power Inc. Has $864,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

