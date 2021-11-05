Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $178.08 and a 12 month high of $241.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

