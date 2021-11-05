Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 31,023 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,023 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

