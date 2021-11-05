Man Group plc Acquires 95,545 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,545 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 260.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

