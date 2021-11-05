Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Man Group plc boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

