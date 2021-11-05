Man Group plc Buys 258,571 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 232.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,571 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.24% of Bruker worth $28,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Bruker by 104.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bruker by 22.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 149.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 211.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.