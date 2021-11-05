Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 87.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,921 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.57 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.