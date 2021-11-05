Man Group plc Has $33.26 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111,889 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $244.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.32 and its 200 day moving average is $247.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

