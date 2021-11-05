Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

MANH opened at $184.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

