Marathon Capital Management Buys Shares of 24,600 Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Tiptree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.16. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.