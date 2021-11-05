Marathon Capital Management Has $291,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

