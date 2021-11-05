Marathon Capital Management Sells 5,000 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.31 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

