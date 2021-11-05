Marathon Gold’s (MGDPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGDPF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

