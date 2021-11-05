Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36.

On Friday, October 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

Shares of FB opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

