MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $476.00 at Raymond James

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $500.00 to $476.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $492.71.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.02. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.31. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $387.06 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.