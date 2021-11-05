Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Critical Review

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of AstroNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Markforged and AstroNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 AstroNova 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markforged currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.14%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than AstroNova.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A AstroNova 7.27% 3.16% 2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markforged and AstroNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A AstroNova $116.03 million 1.06 $1.28 million $0.18 94.11

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Summary

AstroNova beats Markforged on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers. The T&M segment includes a line of aerospace printers that are used to print hard copies of data required for the operation of aircraft including navigation maps, arrival and departure procedures, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data. The company was founded by Albert W. Ondis on January 9, 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, RI.

