Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.05. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 708.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $167.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,937. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.12 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.97.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

