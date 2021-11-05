Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Update

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBII. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Aegis lowered their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.31. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $25,894.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,665.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.