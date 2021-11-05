Marshall Wace LLP Has $458,000 Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 32.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 92.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in First Foundation by 10.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,990 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

